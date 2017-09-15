SHEIKHUPURA - Scores of students, flanked by their parents, on Thursday protested against Hajvery University Sheikhupura campus negligence for not acquiring No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The protesting students told the media that the management of the Hajvery University Sheikhupura campus launched DPT programme since its inauguration. “But the administration has failed to acquire NOC, a prerequisite, from the HEC which has caused uncertainty among students about their future,” they informed. They claimed that ironically, clinical rotation in DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura is also not available due to absence of HEC’s NOC.

They alleged that the Sheikhupura campus of the university also lacks of facility of clinical lab, gym and others, which will adversely affect the students expertise. On the other hand, the administration has been making “false promises” for the last three years despite the fact the students have paid heavy fees to the university for study in the DPT programme. The students demanded the Punjab Chief Minister, the Higher education secretary and the HEC authorities to take notice of the grave issue and save career of the students from ruining.

Worsening law and order irks citizens

The Citizen Welfare Society (CWS) expressed concerns over worsening law and order across the district amidst police apathy. Chairing a meeting here, CWS President Shahid Jalandhari said that during the last week, two CIA constables were gun downed by outlaws and their killers are still beyond the police noose. He said sub-inspectors have been made station house officer in 13 out of 16 police stations across the district, adding they are not competent and experienced enough to maintain law and order. “Street crimes and highway robberies have significantly increased in the district due to postings of incompetent and junior officers,” he regretted. He said that the district police officer is informed time and again about the situation but in vain.

He demanded the Punjab IG Police and DIG Sheikhupura range take notice of the situation and appoint competitive and honest officers in the district so that people’s lives and properties could be protected.

Our Staff Reporter