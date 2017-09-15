ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United States on Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to continue fight against the common threat Daesh.

The resolve was expressed during tripartite meetings held in Kabul, ISPR said. It said that areas of mutual security interests and concerns were deliberated upon during the interaction.

The military media wing added the three sides expressed their determination eliminate Daesh through information sharing, complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation.

A six-member high-level military delegation, headed by DG Military Operations Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, represented Pakistan, it said.

Pakistani and Afghan officials in a bilateral meeting at the Ministry of Defence in Kabul agreed to formulate an action plan to improve security along the Pak-Afghan border through enhanced cooperation, the ISPR added.

Participants of the bilateral meeting discussed the issues of cross-border firing and attacks, counter-terrorism. They mooted coordinated actions on their respective sides along the border, as well as exchange of prisoners.

Pakistani and Afghan officials also agreed to make progress in line with commitments made at recent high-level meetings and formulate an action plan, which will contribute towards improving security along the Pak-Afghan border through enhanced cooperation.