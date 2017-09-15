The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has assured Supreme Court that appeal against Lahore High Court's decision on Hudaibiya Paper Mills will be filed with in a week before apex court.

Lahore High Court closed this reference against Sharif family in 2014 and NAB did not challenge the verdict in Supreme Court. In July 2017, the watchdog assured that reference regarding this case will be filed but it was delayed.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report also recommend to the top court to open Hudiabiya Paper Mills case.

The case was initiated against Sharif family in 2000 when Ishaq Dar admitted that he assisted Sharifs in laundering billions of dollars through fake accounts. Late, however, he claimed that statement was taken by him under duress.