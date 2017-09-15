SHEIKHUPURA - A woman along with her six-month-old son committed suicide by jumped into a pond in Slamatpura locality near Muridke here on Thursday.

According to police and Rescue 1122, 23-year-old Samina, a resident of Mohallah Salamatpura along with her six-month-old son Muazam Ali jumped into a deep water pond over a domestic dispute. The woman had a quarrel with her husband over domestic expanses, upon which her husband not only reprimanded but beat her. On information, the police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and pulled out the dead bodies.

According to locals, mental condition of Samina was not good. The police have handed over the bodies to their family after legal proceedings.





Our Staff reporter