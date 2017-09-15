KASUR : The journalist community vehemently criticised the so-called champions of world peace for turning a blind eye to the ongoing massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar under the state patronage.

Addressing the journalist community here, Kasur Press Club President Haji Sharif Mehr flayed the UN for mere expressing concerns over the Rohingyas ethnic cleansing. He expressed concern over the criminal silence of the Muslim countries over Burmese Muslims’ massacre. He stressed the need for making collective efforts to save the Rohingya Muslim minority from oppression.