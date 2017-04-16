RASHIDIN - A powerful blast ripped through a bus convoy carrying evacuees near the Syrian city of Aleppo on Saturday, killing at least 100 people and injuring 48 others, according to state media and rescuers who responded to the scene.

Syrian state television said the convoy was hit by a suicide attacker with a car bomb. Pro-government activists claimed the vehicle used was a pick-up truck purporting to deliver food for the evacuees, LA Times reported.

Mohammad Taqi Din, the head of the crisis committee for the towns of Foua and Kefraya, said in a WhatsApp message on Saturday that the number of dead had risen to 40. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Up to 5,000 evacuees had left a day earlier from Foua and Kefraya, a pair of Shiite-dominated towns in northwestern Syria, roughly 31 miles southwest of Aleppo, as part of a complex population swap brokered by Iran, Qatar and Turkey.

The towns had been encircled for years by a loose coalition of hard-line Islamist rebels, including the faction Ahrar al Sham as well as the former Al Qaeda affiliate Organization for the Liberation of Syria (once known as the Nusra Front).

Residents of Foua and Kefraya were joined by 2,350 others from Madaya, a rebel-held enclave that, along with the Damascene resort town Zabadani, had been besieged by pro-government forces, including the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah.

The United Nations described the situation in the four towns as a “looming humanitarian catastrophe,” where tens of thousands of civilians were “trapped in a cycle of daily violence and deprivation.”

Officials brokered the “Four Towns Agreement,” which saw limited amounts of aid alleviate acute shortages of food and medicine, before a final evacuation was pushed through earlier this week.

Evacuees had been waiting for more than 24 hours in the Rashideen area, the last point of rebel control before government-held Aleppo. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition monitoring group that tracks the carnage in the country, said there had been some objection by the rebel factions involved in the deal.

Mohammad Khair Hak, a pro-opposition cameraman who was at the gathering point of the buses, posted a video on his Facebook page purporting to show the aftermath of the blast.

The camera lingers on the first buses in the convoy, their right side completely obliterated by what Hak described as a “huge explosion.” On the ground are the remains of corpses partially hidden by a motley collection of brightly coloured blankets.

Somewhere in the distance a group of people shout “ambulance, ambulance,” while the camera captures the body of what appears to be a little boy hanging out the window of one of the buses.

Many fear that the attack will scuttle the evacuation agreement, which had taken months to negotiate. Thousands still remain in the four towns.

AFP adds: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the vehicle exploded next to buses carrying residents evacuated from the northern towns of Fuaa and Kafraya under a deal reached between the regime and rebels.

The attack, in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, also wounded dozens, according to the Observatory and an AFP correspondent on the scene. "The suicide bomber was driving a van supposedly carrying aid supplies and detonated near the buses," the monitoring group said.

AFP's reporter in rebel-held Rashidin saw several bodies, body parts and blood scattered on the ground.

The bombing took place as thousands of evacuees from Fuaa and Kafraya waited to continue their journey to regime-controlled Aleppo, the coastal province of Latakia, or Damascus.

Syria's war has left more than 320,000 people dead since erupting in 2011, with more than half the population forced from their homes and hundreds of thousands enduring siege-like conditions. It has sucked in regional and international powers and allowed militant groups to seize vast areas of the country.

US-backed fighters reached the outskirts of a key militant-held town in northern Syria on Saturday as part of an offensive aimed at the IS bastion of Raqa.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an Arab-Kurdish alliance supported by US-led coalition air strikes and special forces advisers, surrounded Tabqa in early April and have cut its main supply routes.

The town and a vast nearby dam are considered key prizes in the broader offensive for Raqa, the de facto Syrian capital of IS's self-proclaimed "caliphate", about 55 kilometres (34 miles) to the east.

An SDF military source said Saturday that clashes were "at their height" and that the alliance's forces were "trying to penetrate the town from the east and west".

The alliance was reported to have advanced overnight after driving the militants from two areas just southeast and southwest of the town.

SDF fighters are within a few hundred metres (yards) of Tabqa, said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman. He said heavy clashes were under way around the two suburbs as IS attempted to counter-attack. The SDF launched its campaign for Raqa in November and has since captured most of the surrounding province.

It has been backed by US-led coalition air strikes, along with advisers and even an American Marines artillery battery.

Raqa was home to around 240,000 residents before 2011 and more than 80,000 people have fled to the city from other parts of the country since the start of Syria's civil war.

Tabqa sits on a key supply route into Raqa and served as an important IS command base, housing the group's main prison.

Backed by Russia and local militias, pro-government forces have made a string of recent gains.

The government and rebels have brokered a series of deals to evacuate people from besieged areas, which Damascus touts as the best way to end the violence. Rebels say they are forced out by siege and bombardment.

The deal involving the evacuees targeted on Saturday has been beset by delays, and the 5,000 Fuaa and Kafraya residents had waited in Rashidin for more than a day without moving before the bomb went off, an AFP correspondent said.

Around 2,220 evacuees from Madaya and Zabadani were similarly blocked at a transit point in government-held territory, one of them told AFP by telephone.

State television said the car bombing had been carried out by "terrorist groups", a term the regime applies to all armed opposition groups.

A rebel official confirmed there had been disagreement over the number of opposition fighters allowed to leave Madaya and Zabadani.

Many residents had earlier expressed regret over not knowing when, if ever, they would be able to return to their homes. "It's terrible to be uprooted like this, to go and live in a place that is not ours," said Jama Nayef, a vet from Fuaa.