ISLAMABAD - The second phase of population census in 88 districts of the country would start from April 25, as the first phase concluded on last Friday. “The first phase of the population census has been completed in 63 districts. Now the enumerators will send the census documents to the central office of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for counting of people,” said PBS Spokesperson Habib Ullah Khan, while talking to The Nation. He said that the PBS is all set for conducting second and last phase of the census, which would start from April 25 to May 25.

Habib said that provisional results’ summary would be available within 60 days after the completion of census. However, announcement of detailed results would take one-and-a-half-year.

Pakistan is conducting population census after a gap of 19 years with the cost of Rs18.5 billion. The result of ongoing census will be used for delimitation of constituencies, division of fiscal resources and allocation of civil service quotas among the four federating units.

The PBS has divided the country into 168,275 blocks and each block comprises 250 to 300 housing units, to be covered by a civilian enumerator along with the Pakistan Army personnel. There are 118,918 numerators who have the assistance of 200,000 trained Army personnel.

In the first phase, enumerators listed eight million households in 42,200 blocks of 63 selected districts. The second phase of census will cover 88 districts across the country. In second phase, census would be conducted in Punjab’s cities, including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sargodha, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Multan, Sheikhupura, Nankana Shaib, Kasur, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, Rawalpindi, Cholistan and Islamabad.

In Sindh, the cities included for the second phase would be Larkana, Jacobabad, Badin, Dadu, Kashmore, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Tnado Allah Yar, Tnado Muhammad Khan, Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The second phase of the population census in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa would start in Bannu, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bunner / Daggar, Shangla, Mohmand Agnecy, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency, Bajaur Agency, South Waziristan Agency and North Waziristan Agency. Balochistan cities included Sohbat Pur, Gawadar, Lora Lai, Qila Saifullah, Kachhi (Bolan), Sibi, Harnai, Barkhan, Sherani, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Chagahi, Panjgur and Zhob.

Meanwhile, population census would also start in five districts each of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The population and housing census will be conducted as per normal in FATA, except North and South Waziristan. The government would take data of North and South Waziristan agencies from the FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA).