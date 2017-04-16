KASUR-Water accumulation at Kamal Chishti Chowk has turned the busiest road into a pond, exposing indifference of the authorities concerned.

According to locals and traders of the area, the chowk is the only road linking Ferozepur Road to Depalpur Road. It has been in deteriorated condition since long which resulted in accumulation of water. Despite repeated complaints, the district administration did not bother to ensure repair to the road which has let the road become a pond of dirty water, they said. They expressed concerns over accumulation of dirty water, saying that it can give rise to mosquitoes in the locality which can cause malaria, dengue and other mosquito-carrying diseases. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and order the officials concerned to resolve their problems.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan said that the administration lacks funds, adding that she will order the officials to start repairing to the road when the funds will be available.

ACE vows transparent wheat procurement

GUJRANWALA- Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) said that ACE would monitor the wheat procurement and for the purpose, 11 teams have been constituted to ensure transparency in gunny bag distribution.

Talking to the media, ACE Gujranwala Director Ilyas Gill further said that a total of 45 centres would be monitored by the anti corruption teams. Banners and pamphlets having instructions for farmers have also been placed in all the wheat purchased centres throughout the region, he added. He appealed to the farmers to contact directly to the ACE director's office in case of any problem and strict action would be taken against the officials involved in any kind of corruption.

He further said that circles officers of all the districts including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on bags distribution and wheat purchase process in their areas.