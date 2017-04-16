Islamabad - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), under its nationwide campaign, has conducted 22 operations and recovered 156.42 kg drugs and 55,000 Valium tablets (Diazepam). During these operations, the Force apprehended 32 persons including two ladies involved in narcotics smuggling and seized nine vehicles.

The recovered drugs comprised of 136.16 kg hashish, 15.98 kg heroin, 4.25 kg amphetamine and 30 gram opium.

As details here on Saturday, ANF Quetta intercepted a Suzuki hi-roof ambulance no WAE-263 opposite Sheikh Zahid

Hospital, Mustang Road, Quetta and recovered 50 kg hashish from vehicle while arresting two persons namely Sana ul Haq and Samuel Masih, both residents of Quetta.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Sher Dil Khan, resident of Attock, and recovered 1.5 kg hashish from his possession. He was arrested near Hamzaq Petroleum, Kohat Road, Fateh Jhang, Attock.

In another operation ANF Rawalpindi arrested a local drug carrier namely Khurshid Hussain, resident of Peshawar near Jhallah Khan Chowk, Attock and recovered 1.3 kg hashish from his possession. ANF Lahore while acting upon a tip-off intercepted a Suzuki Swift Car at Malik Brothers Goods Transport, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore and recovered 48 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of a car while arresting three persons identified as Aamir Khan, resident of Aurakzai Agency, Wajid Meer, resident of Khyber Agency and Muhammad Sajid, resident of Gujranwala.

In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Car and Motorcycle CD-70 near Mian Channu Tool Plaza, GT Road, Khanewal and recovered 6kg hashish from secret cavities of the car. Two persons were arrested namely Ali Haider, resident of Kohat and Sajjad Aziz, resident of Lodhran.

In third operation, ANF Lahore arrested a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport, namely Saif Ullah, resident of Bannu. He intended to travel to United Arab Emirates (UAE) (Sharjah) by PIA Flight No PK-412 and recovered 460 grams hashish concealed in his shoes.