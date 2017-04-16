KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court yesterday allowed Dr Asim Hussain to leave Pakistan for two weeks to get medical treatment abroad.

However, the PPP stalwart cannot leave the country right now as an identical petition filed by him in the Sindh High Court is still awaiting a reply.

The court permitted the former minister to leave the country following the submission of Rs 2 million as surety and ordered him to return to the country within two weeks.

Earlier this month, Dr Hussain who was arrested by the Rangers on August 26, 2015, was released after 19 months of incarceration.

A request to remove former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) was filed in the Sindh High Court on April 12.

Dr Hussain’s lawyer requested the SHC to allow his client to travel abroad for a surgery in connection with his back ailment.

According to the petition filed in the court, a medical board advised the former minister to travel abroad for treatment. The petition further stated that Dr Hussain took an appointment from a doctor based in London for April 20 and any delay in treatment might further deteriorate his health.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ministry of Interior, Sindh Home Department and inspector general of police were made respondents to the request.

A close aide of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Dr Hussain, faces corruption references pertaining to land fraud amounting to Rs 9.5 billion, money laundering amounting to Rs 3 billion and misuse of authority and criminal breach of trust through a Rs 450 billion fertilizer scam.