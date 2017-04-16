Lahore - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said that the prime minister would continue to hold the office despite the Supreme Court decision regarding Panama leaks case.

Talking to reporters, he also rubbished the rumours of replacement of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The speaker praised the PML-N government for putting the country on the road to progress and development. The jinni of terrorism has been arrested and the highly valuable projects like CPEC are being completed fast to attract huge foreign investment to the country while solid programme to overcome loadshedding is about to mature to rid the country of darkness forever, he added. On the current loadshedding, the speaker said it was not that long hours as was being projected through the media. The loadshedding problem would, however, solved soon.

Answering a question over the death semntence to Indian RAW spy,, Kulbhushan Jadhav, the speaker sounded pleased that all political parties were united on not allowing him any concession.

To another question about Col (r) Habib, the speaker said he had been kidnapped through a well-meditated plan by the Indian agency RAW.