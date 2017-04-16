ISLAMABAD/Peshawar - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took notice of the lynching of a university student by a mob over charges of blasphemy, seeking report from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief within 36 hours.

The notice was taken on a news item published in a section of media containing the details of the brutal murder of Mashal Khan, a journalism student at Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University.

The 23-year-old youth was killed on Thursday at university hostel by a vigilante mob for allegedly publishing blasphemous content online.

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday charged eight persons with murder and terrorism. The court also granted police four days physical remand of the suspects.

The police have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the murder. The suspects were identified from video footage of the gruesome incident.

The postmortem report of Mashal Khan confirmed that the student had died of bullet injury before being beaten by angry mob.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday declared that the perpetrators behind Mashal’s murder would be dealt with iron hands, expressing his shock and sadness over the senseless display of mob justice.

“Let it be known to the perpetrators of this act that the state shall not tolerate citizens taking the law in their own hands,” a press release from PM Office quoted him saying.

"No father should have to send his child off to be educated with the fear of having him returned in a coffin," he said, adding that the police were already directed to apprehend those responsible for this gruesome act.

The prime minister urged the nation to stand united to condemn this crime and promote tolerance and rule of law in the society.

CM signs summary for judicial probe

Earlier on Saturday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government sent a summary to the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court seeking formation of a judicial commission to investigate murder of Mashal Khan.

Adviser to CM on Information Mushtaq Ghani, while talking to media in Peshawar, informed that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has signed a summary for holding a judicial inquiry into the murder.

A day earlier, Khattak had promised to carry out a judicial inquiry, saying that no evidence had emerged in the initial probe showing that blasphemy was committed by the murdered student.

PBC demands judicial inquiry

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned the lynching of the student and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident by a high court judge.

At a meeting chaired by PCB Vice-chairman Ahsan Bhoon, the council said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to provide protection to the citizens. The PBC also rejected extension to military courts and decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the 23rd Amendment.

