The Christian community is celebrating Easter today in Pakistan. Strict security arrangements have been made in churches.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has wished the Christian community on their Easter festival. CM Punjab said that we share the Christian community's joys today. Easter is the name of spending time with deserving people and sharing joys by thinking above ourselves.

He also said that the Christian community is playing its due role in country's progress. He said that brotherhood, unity and forgiveness are the main teachings of Hazrat Easa.

He said that all minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and Punjab Government has taken concrete measures for their welfare. He said that the need for inter faith harmony has been increased in Pakistan at present.