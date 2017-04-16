FAISALABAD-Completed at a cost of Rs550 million and having the capacity of 1,000 students, the country's biggest girls' hostel opened at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad here on Saturday.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Punjab chief minister, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali, Punjab Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mehmood, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Commissioner Momin Agha, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, Mayor Abdul Razaq and Chairman District Council Zahid Nazir were also present.

They witnessed different stalls at the hostel, presenting folk colours of all provinces and appreciated the creativity of the students in this regard. He also sang the motivational song "Cho Lo Asman" with the students.

The vice chancellor in his welcome address lauded the steps being taken by the government especially for the uplift of education and agriculture sectors. He said that the Punjab government-funded girls' hostel was at par with international-level facilities. He said that the chief minister had provided record funds for the UAF that speaks the volume of his intention to uplift the agriculture and education sectors.

He also demanded that the government allocate funds for the projects including working women hostel, mini market, Burewala sub-campus phase-2, Agri heritage museum, science and technology park, dengue research centre, Punjab Agri Rozgar Scheme, CPEC Agriculture Centre, Punjab Soybean Centre, boys hostels for 1,000 students and to continue 2nd phase of foreign PhD starship programme for the UAF. He also apprised the CM about ongoing development projects of the Punjab and federal governments.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was taking revolutionary steps to address the problems of a common man with the special focus on education, health and agricultural sectors. He said that for the development of a country, women's empowerment was imperative. The Punjab government was making an all-out effort for the women emancipation and giving them equal rights, he said.

He urged the female students to play their active role in socio-economic uplift of the country. He said women constitute over 50 percent of the total population. He said that the government would provide more funds to provide state-of-the-art facilities for the UAF girls students. He urged the horticulture students to beautify not only Faisalabad but also other districts. He pledged to give laptops to the girls who would participate in making the city beautiful. The government was making efforts to empower the women in the every sphere of life, he said, adding that women were outshining the men not only in education but also in other fields.