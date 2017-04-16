CHAKDARA - Scores of female students of the Government Girls High School, Lower Dir staged a protest demonstration against the school management’s decision of not enrolling them in higher classes.

The protesting students were of the view that they had cleared their middle-class examination from GGMS Khairabad campus and when they applied for admission for higher classes, the school management refused, saying they do not have the capacity to accommodate extra students.

They said that the school management had refused their enrolment for 9th & 10th classes with the reasons that they had been over-crowded and haven’t the capacity to adjust extra students.

The local sources revealed that there were so many villages in the vicinities, adding that the school has less capacity to accommodate more students.

The protesting students demanded of the government and high-ups of the education department to gear-up its momentum to wear cloth to the cause “Education for Every Kid” under the Act “Right to Access to Education” as envisaged in the Millennium Goal Development.

Pakistan is signatory of Millennium Goal Development and has been making efforts towards improving “girls’ education”, particularly in this backward and militancy-hit area of Lower Dir.

TEACHERS’ TRAINING CONCLUDES

Staff Reporter from Karak adds: A week-long teachers’ training on English language skills concluded at Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKKUK) on Saturday.

The activity was organised in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission.

KKKUK Vice Chancellor Dr Mirza Jan stressed upon the teachers to take advantage of the knowledge learnt at the training workshop and utilise it at their respective workplaces. He was addressing the concluding session of the workshop as chief guest.

Dr Jan said that there was no dearth of funds for research-based activities to be carried out in the university.

He stressed upon the head of departments to hold at least three such research-based activities in a month in their respective departments to sensitise the students about the importance of research.

The vice chancellor stressed upon the teachers to increase their professional skills to impart better education to their students. Better teaching skills should be reflected in their students, he added.

A good number of teachers of KKKUK and the allied colleges attended the workshop and appreciated the efforts of the varsity for taking steps for the capacity-building of the teachers.

Our Staff Reporter