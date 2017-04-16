MARDAN - A local Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Saturday remanded eight suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, into police custody.

The local police produced the suspects — Najibullah, Ajmal Mayar, Nasrullah, Wajahat, Imran, Farhan, Shoaib and Anis — before the ATC amidst tight security, seeking their physical remand for investigation. The ATC judge granted a four-day physical remand of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the university administration “disowned” the two notifications issued on the day the incident had occurred.

In the first notification, the university administration had charged the slain student, Mashal Khan, Mohammad Zubair and Abdullah of blasphemy and anti-Islamic activities, banning their entry into the campus besides forming a six-member committee to probe the matter.

After the lynching of the student, the university administration issued another notification which did not carry the name of deceased Mashal Khan, while charging the other two of blasphemy. Interestingly, University Provost Fayaz Ali Shah while talking to the media rejected both the notifications claiming that the university administration did not issue any notification. He claimed that the university administration had formed a committee to probe the allegations against the three students. He insisted that the administration did not any notification in this connection.

The university provost, however, admitted that a notification issued by an assistant register was “doubtful”, replete with grave mistakes. He clarified that neither he and nor the registrar was apprised by the assistant registrar before issuing the notification. He said that the convener of the probe committee came to know about the notification the next day.

Police sources said that according to the initial investigation carried out by the police, no blasphemous content or any other material was found on the actual Facebook account of the deceased student nor from his hostel room, which could establish that he had committed blasphemy.

According to a post-mortem report, Mashal Khan died of a gunshot.

Meanwhile, relatives and friends of the deceased student said that Mashal’s father, Mohammad Iqbal, though a labourer, was a man of letters, a poet and a well-read man, who had instilled reading habit and critical thinking in his all children. Mashal Khan was also supported by his relatives in his education pursuit.

Mashal Khan had availed a scholarship for admission to the ICMS, the largest private college in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and topped the college in FSc.

He had also secured a scholarship for engineering in Moscow, and he had just returned to Pakistan after completing his engineering degree.

Being an engineer and having a degree from a good place would have secured him a good position anywhere but he had other dreams and goals.

He was thinking that he could be of use only by joining the civil services of Pakistan. To pursue his goals, he had got admission for a master programme in the Mass Communication Department of the university and was preparing for CSS, his relatives and close friends told The Nation. His father also supported him despite his harsh financial position. “His father used to tell Mashal that he had been well-cared by the whole family and his family had high hopes on him,” a relative said.

“Mashal Khan had alerted his fellow students about the fake Facebook account stating that someone was blackmailing him through the fake account by posting un-Islamic posts on it,” a relative said.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Dr Mian Saeed Ahmed said that important breakthrough has been made in the investigation into the murder case. He said that five more accused have been taken into custody for investigation. He said that a special operational technical team has identified more accused in the video, circulating in the mainstream media and social media.

The DPO said that several employees of the university have also been identified in the video and the police had turned the scope of investigation on that aspect as well. He said that Mashal Khan had died of gunfire. He said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was also investigating the case. The DPO added that the police wanted to wrap up the investigation at the earliest.





Riaz Khan