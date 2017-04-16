MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The ex-servicemen praised the decision made at the recently held Corps Commanders Conference to ensure that no compromise would be made on the death sentence awarded to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

In their monthly meeting held under the auspices of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society, they resolved that Jadhav had confessed that he worked as agent of Indian premier spy agency RAW to destabilise the country and foment unrest in Balochistan and Karachi. This shows he is not only a spy but also very dangerous terrorist, they held. They demanded his early execution to discourage all those killing innocent people through their terrorist activities.

They warned India and its terror minded leaders to stop killing of innocent Kashmiris and withdraw their forces from Kashmir and let the Kashmiris decide the issue through plebiscite as per the UN resolution.