GUJRAT-Scholars and researchers at a seminar stressed a need for producing quality translators for the promotion and development of the country's national and regional languages.

The seminar titled "Translation and Implementation of Urdu" was held at the University of Gutrat (UoG) here on Saturday.

The seminar was organised by the Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) at Quaid-i-Azam Library Hall. Renowned scholars and researchers Dr Mirza Hamid Baig, Dr Tabassum Kashmiri, Dr Aliya Suhail Khan and columnist Sheikh Abdul Rashid were the guests of honour. Chairman CeLTS Dr Ghulam Ali acted as the host.

"Translation, like a good deed, is a continuous source of intellectual empowerment and enrichment. The development of our national and regional languages hinges on translation studies," Dr Mirza Hamid Baig said. He highlighted the significance of translation in the evolution of a language by catering to our various linguistic needs.

Dr Tabassum Kashmiri expressed similar views. He said that translation has provided necessary boost to the intellect and way of thinking associated with people divided in different linguistic groups. He also discussed how the art of translation flourished during various ages of Muslim culture and civilisation.

Dr Aliya Suhail Khan lauded various CeLTS projects with regard to promotion and development of national and regional languages. Sheikh Rashid said translation is one of the most effective means of bringing different nations and civilisations of the world closer to each other.

"The interaction of different linguistic cultures and traditions during translation process becomes a source of enrichment and embellishment. The promotion and development of our mother tongue or regional language is one of the basic human rights," Sheikh Rashid said.

Earlier, the scholars visited the CeLTS where CeLTS chairperson Dr Ghulam briefed them about various translation projects currently under way at the CeLTS, chiefly among them the translation project of Punjab government laws.

Dr Ghulam Ali told the participants that even the survival of nations depended on their language, adding that focusing on translation is a pre-requisite for development of education. At the end of the seminar, Dr Ghulam Ali flanked by chief librarian Kazim Ali Syed presented mementos to the guests.