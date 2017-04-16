Federal Minister for Water and Power & Defence Khawaja Asif has said that if one falsely accuses someone for blasphemy, he is committing blasphemy.

Mashal’s death in Abdul Wali Khan University has forced many to speak up against lynching.

In his latest tweet Khawaja Asif said:

Falsely accusing someone of blasphemy without verification is also blasphemy.. this is not the teaching of our Rasool Rehmat ul Almeen PBUH — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) April 15, 2017

He also said that the writ of the state must be enforced.

Lynching of #Mashal by mob is shameful for a society believing in Prophet PBUH of love,mercy and compassion..writ of Law must b enforced — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) April 15, 2017

According to latest reports, no blasphemous evidence was found from Mashal’s hostel room.

Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken suo moto action on this case too.