Federal Minister for Water and Power & Defence Khawaja Asif has said that if one falsely accuses someone for blasphemy, he is committing blasphemy.

Mashal’s death in Abdul Wali Khan University has forced many to speak up against lynching.

In his latest tweet Khawaja Asif said:

He also said that the writ of the state must be enforced.

According to latest reports, no blasphemous evidence was found from Mashal’s hostel room.

Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken suo moto action on this case too.