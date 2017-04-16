ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that all efforts are being made for the transparency and credibility of the 6th population and housing census.

He said that the first phase of the census operation has been successfully completed in 63 districts and the second phase will start from 25th April.

Dar congratulated the census staff and army personnel on a successful completion of the first phase.

He told that the information gathered through the census will be made public after compilation in about two months.

Whereas, Asif Bajwa explained that six teams of international observers are monitoring the census operation. He clarified that they have expressed satisfaction about the credibility and transparency of the drive.

He further told that 18.5 billion rupees have been allocated for the census operation including 6 billion for civilian staff and 6 billion for the armed forces, while 6.5 billion have been billed for transportation of the staff and the census material.

Asif Bajwa said that in the second phase census operation will be completed in 87 districts across the country.