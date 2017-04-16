QUETTA - As Operation Raddul Fasaad continued country-wide, the Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted an intelligence-based operation on a tip-off in Balochistan’s Loralai district and recovered 22 improvised explosive devices (IED) on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the FC officials thwarted a major subversive attempt in Loralai and seized a heavy cache of home-made 22 IEDs which were dumped for sabotaging bids in Loralai.

The recovered IEDs were defused through explosion, said the ISPR statement.

In another security action in Sibi, the personnel of law enforcement agencies demolished hideouts of proscribed organisation in Kahan on Saturday and also recovered huge cache of explosives from the destroyed dens of terrorists in mountains.

As per details, the Frontier Corps Balochistan officials and cops conducted a joint crackdown in Kahan and bulldozed dens of outlawed outfit and seized 170Kg explosive material concealed in mountains which were to be used in various sabotaging activities. Further investigation was underway.