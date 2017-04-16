Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that the early completion of power generation projects is our priority.

He was talking to Chairman of WAPDA Muzamil Hussain in Lahore here today.

The Chief Minister said that every possible hard work has been done for enhancing the power generation during last four years.

He said that several new power projects are now in the final stages of their completion and thousands megawatts of electricity will be generated from them.

He said that the 3600-MW gas-fueled projects in province will be completed as soon as possible.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government has ensured transparency and high standards in these projects.