The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will start receiving Hajj applications under the Government Scheme from tomorrow.

The applicants can submit their forms with banks till April 26 and the draw will be held on 28th the same month.

Applications can be submitted with the branches of Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank Limited, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Meezan Bank and Habib Metro Bank.

Successful applicants will be informed through letters and SMS. Results of the balloting for successful candidates will also be available at www.mora.gov.pk and www.hajjinfo.org