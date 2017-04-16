NEW DELHI - Amid fresh turmoil in ties with Pakistan over the death sentence to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, India has decided to put on hold all bilateral exchanges.

The Indian government called off talks between the two countries on maritime security which was scheduled for April 17. India officially conveyed to Pakistan that it wasn't prepared to host a delegation of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) which was supposed to travel to India on Sunday.

According to Indian media, the defence ministry decided that it wasn't the time to discuss security with Pakistan when the neighbouring country had awarded death sentence to Jadhav.

The only engagement that the two countries have had until now this year has come in the form of Indus Water Commission talks for which an Indian delegation visited Islamabad.

However, the secretary-level talks which were supposed to happen over the same issue in the US earlier this week too have been postponed. The World Bank is now expected to come up with a fresh set of dates for the talks meant to resolve differences between India and Pakistan over Kishenganga and Ratle power projects in occupied J&K.

On the other hand, Indian home minister said New Delhi will go to any extent to save Kulbhusan Jadhav.

"We will leave no stone unturned to save Kulbhusan's life. We are ready to go to any extent, if need be," Singh said.

Asked to comment on Pakistan's claim that Kulbhusan was given a fair opportunity to go through a trial before pronouncing the death sentence, the home minister said that he did not believe that a transparent judicial process was followed before his death sentence. "No justice has been meted out to Jadhav before pronouncing the death sentence," Singh claimed.

Rajnath Singh also expressed concern over low turnout in IHK polls. "We have taken note of what has happened in the recently held elections in Jammu & Kashmir. It is really a matter of concern in a democratic setup. We have decided what to do and we will achieve our goal in due course of time," Singh said.

INDIA STANDS TOTALLY EXPOSED ON TERROR ISSUE

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya has said that India stands totally exposed on the issue of terror-financing and perpetrating subversive acts in Pakistan.

Talking to Radio Pakistan on Saturday, he said India has been blowing the trumpet on the issue of terrorism since long but the fact is that the country's intelligence agency itself is involved in terrorism.

He said Yadhav was an agent of RAW and serving officer of Indian Navy.

The spokesman said the agent has been awarded death sentence after due judicial process.

To a question, Nafees Zakariya said the United Nations and the US have expressed their desire to play a role for resolution of all disputes between the two countries including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.