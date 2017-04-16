Existence of ISIS in Afghanistan is a threat to regional and international peace. They must be eliminated, said Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

Speaking at a seminar on "Pakistan and Current Geopolitics" at the University of Michigan, Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said a dialogue between the Afghan Government and Taliban remains the only way to end the war in Afghanistan.

Tirmizi also highlighted the need for India Pakistan to resolve issues with talks, “There is a need for a genuine and result-based talks with India to resolve all outstanding issues including the Kashmir issue.”

He also welcomed the US offer to facilitate a dialogue between the two countries, but regretted that India as in the past had once again rejected the offer.

Talking about CPEC, he said it would not only boost the economy of Pakistan and China, but would have a positive impact on other regional countries and the Persian Gulf region.