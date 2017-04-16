PESHAWAR - Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Jaffar Express train from Peshawar.

While speaking on the occasion, Peshawar Cantonment Station Divisional Superintendent Hanif Gul said that Pakistan Railways would be providing all possible necessary facilities and comfortable travel to passengers at a reasonable price.

He said that passengers would face no discomfort during their travel in the Jaffar Express. He vowed that no one would be spared in case of negligence.

Gul also said that they were struggling for the success of Pakistan Railways, and vowed to provide all basic facilities to its customers by utilising every possible resource.

“We do believe to provide a peaceful and clean environment to passengers,” he said.

The station superintendent also informed that Jaffar Express would have 10 bogies having all basic facilities like ACs, and sleepers. Besides, he said edible food items would also be available in the bogies at discount price.