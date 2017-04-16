SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif hoped remarkable reduction in the power outages soon, saying that 6,000 megawatts would be added to national grid in a couple of days.

He was addressing a meeting of the party workers. He said that the government was making efforts to curb the menace of the energy crisis. He said that there was a big reduction in the duration of electricity loadshedding due to the effective, positive and successful energy conservation policies of the government.

NAILA MASEEH GETS BAIL EXTENSION: A court in Pasrur extended pre-arrest bail of main accused Naila Maseeh in a Facebook friendship-cum-murder case for a week here on Saturday.

According to the senior police officials, the main accused appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Pasrur Shaukat Kamal Dar and she sought extension in her pre-arrest bail through her counsel. On this, the court granted a week-long extension in her bail before arrest till April 22.

The court had already cancelled the pre-arrest bail of her father Khalid Maseeh in the case. Later, talking to the newsmen at Pasrur courts, Naila said that victim Sharoon Maseeh was her husband, as they had conducted their love marriage a year ago.

She termed the mysterious death of her husband result of suicide. She said that Sharoon Maseeh had committed suicide by jumping down from the roof of her house in Islamabad. She said that he had committed suicide due to sluggish aptitude of his parents after their love marriage.

She again averted to give answer to various other questions raised by the local newsmen that how the dead body was reached near village Langey Majkey-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil, just a few hours of this demise. He died during the night of January 31, 2017 at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad and his dead body was found from this village near Badiana, Pasrur tehsil here early in the next morning, just a few hours of his demise.

PLEDGE: The government has announced a special grant of Rs10 million for the renovation and repairing of four different main churches in Sialkot district. A government official announced this while addressing local Christians on the eve of the Easter festival.