Mardan Police on Sunday said they had arrested seven more suspects in connection with a mob lynching that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Mashal Khan.

Mashal Khan, a journalism student, was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel at the Abdul Wali Khan University in the conservative northwestern town of Mardan on Thursday by a large mob.

Students had previously complained to university authorities about Khan’s alleged secular and liberal views and Khan had been in a heated debate during a class the day he was killed.

Police said so far they had arrested 22 people in connection with Thursday’s tragic incident and were hunting for more suspects.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive charge in conservative Muslim Pakistan, and can carry the death penalty. Even unproven allegations can cause mob lynchings and violence.

At least 65 people have been murdered by vigilantes over blasphemy allegations since 1990.

The independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has urged that all those involved in the lynching be brought to justice.

“The state’s abject failure to protect Mashal Khan’s right to life has created great panic and horror among students and academia. Unless all those who played any part in Mashal’s brutal murder are brought to justice, such barbarity will only spread,” it said.

At his funeral on Friday, Khan’s father said he hoped his son’s murder would “evoke realisation among people that killing an innocent is a sin”.