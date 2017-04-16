KARACHI - As many as nine more suspects including political workers were apprehended during ongoing targeted raids and operations in various parts of metropolis on Saturday. Rangers officials said that those held were involved in target killings, extortion and land grabbing.

Two suspects were taken into custody during targeted raids conducted separately in Shahrahe Noor Jahan and Pirabad areas of District West.

The suspects were later identified as Siddique alias Farhan and Muhammad Azam. As per Rangers spokesperson those arrested belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), adding that they had been involved in various crimes, including target killings, extortion, land grabbing, wall chalking and facilitation of criminals. Similarly, three more suspected criminals were arrested during targeted raids conducted in Nazimabad and Pakistan Bazaar.

Those picked up were identified as Syed Bilal, Kashif and Asad Iqbal.

According to Rangers spokesperson, they had been nominated in various cases of robberies. Meanwhile, four more alleged criminals were apprehended during raids in Darakshan and Gadap. They were identified as Ghulam Sarwar, Asif, Akbar and Ali.

Rangers spokesperson said that they were drug peddlers and they were also wanted in connection with various cases of crime. He also claimed that arms, ammunition and narcotics were recovered from their possession. Later they were handed over to police for further action.

Three NADRA employees nabbed

In another raid, SITE-B Section police arrested three employees of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for allegedly issuing CNICs to Afghan immigrants in Karachi.

They were identified as Shahid, Sohail and Anwar.

Police said that the NADRA employees were serving at Authority’s Haroonabad office, adding that police arrested them based on information about their involvement in issuing CNICs to immigrants and also helping them make their passports. Cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Man kills brother-in-law, wounds sister

Meanwhile, a man was killed while his wife was wounded as what the police described as an incident of honour killing.

According to police, a couple was living in a hiding in Essa Goth area of Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Muhammad Azam, son of Ata Muhammad, while his injured wife as 28-year-old Saima. Deceased and injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for where doctors termed condition of the injured woman out of danger.

Acting on information, the area police reached site of the incident and collected evidence. While quoting the initial investigations, police said that the injured woman’s brother was behind the incident.

Gulshan-e-Maymar SHO Fasiuz Zaman said that the couple had tied the knot of their free will about two years ago and were living in a hiding since then, adding that the injured woman’s brother had arrived at the victim’s house late on Friday night with an excuse to invite them to his wedding. SHO said that the accused stayed at their home for a night and later in the morning, he stabbed his sister and brother-in-law with a knife after an exchange of hot words. “Resultantly, his brother-in-law died on the spot while his sister was wounded,” the SHO said, and added, “The accused, however, managed to escape after committing the crime.”

Police said that case had been registered while hunt for the killer had begun.