PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways on Saturday inaugurated a new train service from Peshawar to Quetta in a bid to alleviate travel problems and facilitate the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Jaffar Express commenced its first journey and left for Quetta from the cantonment railways station this morning. Divisional Superintendent Mohammad Hanif Gul was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Talking to media, he said that the federal government has approved the new train service to facilitate the passengers of the respective provinces, particularly Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

“People will be able to travel in an improved quality train at affordable prices”, he added.

Gul also pointed out that the operation of new train is aimed to bring people of all the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, closer through an excellent and improved railways network.

Previously, Jaffar Express ran between two cities, Rawalpindi and Quetta, but now it will daily leave Peshawar at 5:30am and, after passing through various cities and towns, would reach Quetta around 2pm the next day, officials said.

An official also mentioned about the affordable fares. “Each passenger intending to travel in the economy class would be charged Rs1,870, the standard class Rs4,470, while the business class Rs 4,970. It will solely be a passenger train service in which around 800 passengers could travel at a time”, he added.

Moreover, the railway officials expect that the train service would help to generate a significant amount of revenue for Pakistan Railways.