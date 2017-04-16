ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has revealed an ‘official money laundering’ scam of Rs103 billion, saying the banks are involved in the mal-practice.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he also said that authorities have cancelled over 1,74,000 Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) that were being used by foreigners.

However, he said, they have temporarily unblocked around 179,000 cards – giving a chance to their holders to provide relevant data for getting them permanently unblocked.

As for money laundering scam, the minister claimed there is no record available of remittances worth Rs103 billion in the country. “There is no record of senders and receivers of this remittance.”

He claimed that some past governments and the banks of the country were involved in this illegal practice.

If this is true, even at this scale, the national kitty must have suffered loss of millions of rupees through the tax evasion on remittances.

Nisar also announced that the report of the inquiry committee probing the security leaks (Dawn Leaks) would be shared with media.

He said the members of the committee have finally reached consensus and the report would be submitted to him in next couple of days, which would then be forwarded to the prime minister.

The minister also reflected upon a host of other issues, including missing Pakistan People’s Party leaders, kidnapping of a retired colonel of Pakistan Army from Nepal and international non-governmental organisations working in the country and their registration mechanism.

CNICS unblocking

The most important issue the minister talked about was the blocking of the CNICs, which has become a hot political issue in recent weeks.

The minister said that they had unblocked some 1,78,891 cards for 60 days so that the persons concerned could provide the relevant data to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and get their cards verified.

He said that of the blocked cards, the remaining 1,74,084 CNICs were cancelled as it was confirmed that their holders were not Pakistani nationals.

Regarding passports, the minister said so far 33,025 passports, including around 32,000 issued to the Afghan nationals, were cancelled.

Nisar said that the decision in this connection with blocked CINCs was taken in the light of recommendations of the parliamentary committee constituted to review the matter.

He said those people, whose CNICs were being temporarily unblocked, would have to provide documentary evidence about their Pakistani nationality within 60 days.

The evidentiary proof to establish that the holder of an unblocked CINC is a Pakistani national, could be family record from revenue department, land record before 1978, domicile, education certificate, passport, national identity card, weapon or driving licence and service record of his or his family members, he added.

The interior minister said the holders of blocked CNICs could also file appeals if they had any valid documentary evidence of being Pakistani nationals. He said some 3,640 CNICs were also returned voluntarily by foreigners.

He said the issue of blocked CNICs should not be politicised as it was an issue of Pakistani nationality. The process for CNICs verification was initiated to remove anomalies in the system as Pakistan was waging a war against terror.

Nisar Ali Khan urged the politicians to unite people on national issues like that of CNICs verification. An across the board scrutiny of CNICs is underway as evident from the fact that CNICs of some 125,000 non-Pashtun persons had also been blocked so far, he added.

Temporary Residence Card

Nisar said the government has decided to re-launch Pakistan Origin Card with a new name as Temporary Residence Card.

He said one year visa would be issued to any foreigner woman married to a Pakistani national, which would be extended to five years more subject to security clearness.

Foreign NGOs

The minister said international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) would be allowed to continue their work after registration and fulfilling formalities of the interior ministry.

Over 100 INGOs, he said, had been working in the country for the past 12 years without any permission from the government. Now 62 INGOs had been registered while around 130 applications were received for registration, he added.

Other Issues

Responding to a question regarding the murder of a young student at Wali Khan University Mardan, he said, judicial inquiry into the incident is under process. He said that this lynching is being condemned across the country and responsible persons will be brought to justice.

To another question, Nisar termed the issue of missing leaders of PPP a serious matter and said that they had found some clues in this connection which they would share with the court.

He said that federal government was already in contact with the Sindh government and providing all possible assistance to trace out these persons.

Responding to a question on the kidnapping of a retired Pakistan Army officer from Nepal, he said that relevant departments of the government were in contact with the relevant authorities who were fully cooperating with them.

To a question about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev, the minister said he was involved in espionage and is a naval officer, so the Indian request for counsellor access was denied.