Police on Sunday said they had arrested a man from a village in Shikarpur district for raping an eight-year-old.

Police said the man reportedly tricked the minor in to eating something and then took her to a deserted place where he raped her.

The girl was rushed to Shikarpur Civil Hospital in critical condition, said a police spokesperson, adding that an initial medical examination confirmed that the minor was subjected to a brutal sexual assault.

A spokeswoman for Shikarpur Child Protection Unit said the department would extend legal help needed by the parents of the victim.