Mufti Muhammed Naeem, founder of Jamia Banoria Karachi, said our pulpits are provoking the youth in the name of blasphemy.

In an interview on a private channel Mufti Naeem was asked his opinion on the Mardan incident, to which he said: “No one is allowed to take law in their hand. If one has committed blasphemy a fair trial should be held and then the state should punish him. All those who falsely accuse people of blasphemy are committing blasphemy themselves.”

He also pointed out that people misuse the blasphemy law.

“People use blasphemy accusation to get even with their enemies.”

“Our pulpits are not teaching anything apart from Moses and Pharaohs. No one tells what ‘Tauheen-e-Risalat’ actually is. They are provoking the youth to take things in the wrong direction. People are called on TV who give emotional speeches and provoke the people," he added.