SADIQABAD-The business community of Sadiqabad demanded the government uninterrupted supply of electricity as unscheduled outages have adversely hit the industrial output and left traders unable to fulfil market demands.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that the Mepco has started conducting 9 to 12-hour loadshedding in the city and surrounding areas. During the survey, traders and small industrialists of the tehsil said that the industrial output has adversely been hit by the unscheduled power outages. Besides making citizens' days and nights restless, the unscheduled power outages are also taking their toll on the business community. They regretted that power loadshedding has left the traders unable to carry out their routine industrial work and fulfil demands of the market. They said that the outages also hit the daily life of citizens but the small industrialists and powerloom workers are worst hit of the outages who, they said, have been demanding the government to save them from collapse.

They demanded the government to take effective steps for uninterrupted power supply so that the industrial units could start production in a befitting way.