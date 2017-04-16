Foreign Office Additional Secretary Tasneem Aslam on Saturday said Pakistan welcomes the extended format of the peace conference on Afghanistan.

"In our view, it was a useful discussion. It was an extended format. Five Central Asian republics were part of the meeting and we welcomed that. The Central Asian states have common border with Afghanistan and any instability in Afghanistan has an impact on them in many ways," Aslam told Sputnik news.

The Pakistani diplomat said the talks were rather fruitful, with all the participants agreeing on the idea that reconciliation was "the only way forward in Afghanistan".

The fifth Afghanistan peace conference, hosted by Moscow, was attended by 11 countries, including Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Afghanistan and a number of Central Asian states. The United States refused to attend the meeting.

US State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said Thursday that while Washington supports regional peace efforts, the Moscow consultations "seemed to be a unilateral Russian attempt to assert influence in the region that we felt wasn't constructive at this time".