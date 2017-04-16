JEDDAH: Saudi security forces have arrested 20 people, half of them Saudi, accused of terror charges since the beginning of April.

The others arrested were of Pakistani, Syrian and Egyptian nationalities, according to Arab News.

Private security sources said during first half of the month, the security forces obtained important information about terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq.

Security forces conducted several operations that led to their arrest. Some of the arrests were from summons, while others included the arrest of a wanted person, sources said.

The Interior Ministry’s website said the number of registered detained people in general investigation prisons in Saudi Arabia is 5,116, belonging to different nationalities.