Internationally renowned peace walker Kharlzada Kasrat Rai, is all set to hold 2700-kilometre walk from Khunjrab-to-Gawadar to highlight ‘Khushhal Pakistan’, projecting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has brought economic prosperity and economic security in the country.

Earlier, having held many walks for projecting Pakistan and Pakistanis as a vibrant and resolute nation, he will start his next walk in July this year which he will complete in 60-days. It will be the second longest walk of his career.

He has made a record of holding the longest walk in the year-2013, when traveled on foot from Karachi to Makkah, carrying Pakistani flag in his hands and covering 6387km in 117 days.

Starting from Quaid’s Moseleum, Karachi, he finished at Haram Sharif, Makkah. The purpose of the walk was to highlight Pakistan’s role in global peace.

“The project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and also the economic vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inspired me to carry out my next walk on CPEC route,” told Kharlzada while talking to APP here Sunday.

He said, “Many economic achievements and developmental projects have been carried out by the PM which have restored the confidence of global business tycoons to invest in Pakistan.”

“CPEC, itself is a game-changer in this region which will lead Pakistan towards prosperous future and progress. This could be possible only with economic vision of Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

Kharlzada told the APP, “There has always been a purpose behind my each walk. I love Pakistan and everyone who holds the same feeling. Nawaz Sharif is one of them.”

He said, “This is not what only I feel but this is what every common man feels. When I enter different cities, towns and villages carrying Pakistani flag the people show great respect and believe that Nawaz Sharif has brought a change and secured the future of our next generation.”