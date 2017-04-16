Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has highly praised the role of the Christian community in the development of Pakistan.

In his message on the eve of Easter, he extended his felicitations to the Christian brethren and said that protection of all minorities living in Pakistan is moral and constitutional responsibility of the government.

The Prime Minister assured all minorities, including Christians, that Pakistan belongs to everyone and stressed that the country’s prosperity and peace lie in unity.

He further appreciated the role of the Christian community in achieving national objectives.

Christians all over the world including Pakistan are celebrating Easter with zeal and enthusiasm today.

Special prayers are being organised at churches across the country for the progress, prosperity, and security of Pakistan, amid strict security measures.

The Ministry of Interior has also announced an optional holiday for the Christian community on April 17.

On Saturday, Pope Francis, leading the world's Roman Catholics into Easter, urged them not to ignore the plight of immigrants, the poor, and other vulnerable people.

"In their faces we can see reflected all those who, walking the streets of our cities, feel the pain of dire poverty, the sorrow born of exploitation and human trafficking," he said.

"We can also see the faces of those who are greeted with contempt because they are immigrants, deprived of country, house and family. We see faces whose eyes bespeak loneliness and abandonment, because their hands are creased with wrinkles," the Pope added.