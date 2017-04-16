QUETTA - Two abducted schoolchildren of Jacobabad were recovered from Balochistan’s Usta Muhammad area on Saturday in a crackdown, police said.

Station House Officer Cattle Form Police Station Muhammad Zaman Pandrani said the lawmen conducted raid on a Cattle Form and freed Muhammad Awais Siyal and Muhammad Umar Qureshi, two schooling children, from the clutches of abductors who were kidnapped from Jacobabad, Sindh some 15 days ago.

During the crackdown, said the SHO, the abductors however managed to escape. He said they were in contact with Jacobabad police officials over the issue.

Nazeer Khosa, the police officer of Jacababad, had claimed that they had nabbed the operatives of a kidnapping gang. However, they were struggling to recover the abducted students.

The captors fled to Balochistan fearing of police, asserted Khosa, however, police conducted a successful action and recovered the abducted students.

On release, father of Muhammad Awais told mediamen, “No reason has been paid to the abductors and both the students were freed during police raid.” He welcomed the police crackdown.

Muhammad Awais is an 8th class student while the grade of another student Muhammad Umar Qureshi could not be ascertained.