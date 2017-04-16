TOBA TEK SINGH- Rajana area farmers blocked Samundri Road for on Saturday over the refusal of Food Department officials to receive their applications for the issuance of gunny bags for wheat procurement from them.

They put hurdles on the road and shouted anti-government slogans. Their leader Naveed Khan Gadhi and other protesters told reporters that they were informed that applications for gunny bags will be collected at Rajana wheat procurement centre on Saturday but when they queued up, the officials closed accepting the applications after receiving the same from only 30 growers.

They alleged that influential cultivators were being entertained on the occasion and the others were being ignored.

Later, Toba AC Shafiq held talks with the protesters. He assured them that applications of all eligible growers will be accepted and the gunny bags will be issued to them on April 20 without any discrimination.