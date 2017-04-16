In a tribute to Mashal Khan, Facebook has put a ‘Memorialised Account’ status which according to Facebook is “a place for friends and family to gather and share memories after a person has passed away.”

This update is usually provided to a person who suddenly passed away in accident or a disease and his/her friends come on his FB account to pay their tributes and share their mutual memories with the diseased.

The ‘Memorialised Account’ cannot be logged on by anyone else as word ‘Remembering’ will be shown next to the person's name on their profile.

Mashal Khan was beaten to death by a mob in Abdul Wali Universirty, Mardan on April 13 under allegations of blasphemy.

According to autopsy report, Mashal died due to gun shots.

He was the only child and considered to be a bright student by his teachers and class fellows.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak has asked Peshawar High Court to establish an inquiry commission on this matter.

Supreme Court of Pakistan has also taken suo moto notice on it.

Furthermore, 15 suspects have been arrested by KP police suspected over the killing.