MOSCOW - Russia hosted meetings with top diplomats from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan and several Central Asian countries for talks that are aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan but are being boycotted by the United States.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that India and Iran were also attending the Moscow talks. The statement urged the Taliban to stop fighting and engage in a direct dialogue with the Afghan government.

Russia had invited Washington to join the consultations but it refused, saying the goal was unclear.

Moscow hosted similar consultations in December between diplomats from Russia, Pakistan, and China to discuss the start of a national reconciliation process. The format was expanded in mid-February to involve Afghanistan, Iran, and India.