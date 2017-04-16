Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) has laid the foundation of a playground in Kohat to prevent the youth from getting involved in drug addiction.

It is believed that one of the major causes for drug addiction in youth is that they have no extracurricular activities left.

Drugs are commonly available at very cheap rates. To counter this menace SAF has laid the foundation of a playground in Kohat to divert youth’s attention from drugs and involve themselves in healthy activities.

SAF announced on Facebook:

Shahid Afridi Foundation was founded in March 2014 by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

The charity organization was established with the purpose to work for the prosperity and health of the neglected people in the society.