MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Chief Justice Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia has said that the national languages are identity of nations.

Social development of people is mirrored in their native languages, he said, while talking to the delegation of students and teachers of AJK University led by Dr Abdul Karim who called him on Saturday at his chamber.

Justice Zia said that Supreme Court issued verdicts in Urdu, which promoted the national language.

He stressed upon the youth and the academia to come out from inferiority complex and uphold Urdu as the national language with pride.