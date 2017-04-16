Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Shireen Mazari was stopped from speaking at the protest which was held against the murder of Abdul Wali Khan University student Mashal Khan.

A large number of activists belonging to political parties, trade unions, student unions and civil society protested against the Mardan lynching incident outside the National Press Club.

As soon as Shireen Mazari started to address the participants of the protest. Activists chanted slogans against her and stopped Mazari from addressing the crowd.

This resulted in two separate groups of demonstrators.

Imaan Mazari-Hazir condemned the incident and said that even on such a tragedy we cannot not unite.

Some protesters felt it was more important to attack my mother who was political leadership condemning the attack. We are so divided. pic.twitter.com/jSDJXkHRng — Imaan Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) April 15, 2017

We are so divided. We couldn't even protest together for an innocent boy who was murdered. — Imaan Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) April 15, 2017



