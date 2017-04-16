At least four people were killed and five others injured after a fight broke out at a tribal jirga in Balochistan's Qila Abdullah district on Sunday evening.

Levies officials said two groups of the same tribe clashed at a jirga held to settle a dispute in the Gulistan subdivision of the district. They said the reason behind the clash could not be immediately ascertained.

The son of a tribal elder was also among the dead. Fellow members of the tribe rushed the injured to Quetta for medical treatment.

Security official reached the crime scene and stared patrolling the area in wake of the clash.