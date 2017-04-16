SIALKOT - The students of Govt Boys Christian Higher Secondary School Sialkot Cantt are forced to do the duties of sweepers during the school timing.

The students were often found to sweep the ground, corridors and classrooms as per their special duty during their education time. The parents of the students strongly protested and criticised the school management for the nasty practice. The protesting parents said that they send their children to the school for getting education and not for performing the duties of the sweepers. They said that the school management should have the sweepers for cleanliness of the school building as well.

When contacted, the school management claimed to have separate sweepers for the cleanliness of the school, saying that the students were asked to do so as part of their special training. The parents urged government to take serious note of the situation.

Rs7.5b Gepco projects approved

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (NEC) has finally approved Gepco's Rs7.5 billion projects to establish eight new grid stations and upgradation of others, Gepco Chief Executive Ch Akram disclosed.

Talking to the newsmen, The Gepco CEO added that under the mega project, Gepco would establish eight new grid stations in the region during the next five years besides laying 179km main electricity lines and replacing the 190 km others.

He said that the 32 grid stations would also be upgraded. He revealed that 330,000 new electricity connections would be issued after the completion of the project to be completed in a stipulated period of next five years. He said that 735 megawatts electricity would be saved in this region through the direly needed upgradation in electricity supply system. He said that the project would also be helpful in reducing the line losses and loadshedding and bringing further betterment in the electricity supply system.

On the other side, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) would soon release a special grant of Rs1 billion for the early reconstruction of the dilapidated main Daska-Pasrur Road under the Punjab government's Roads Infrastructure Development Programme.

The district administration said the 26km main road had been lying dilapidated for the last 17 years since its first construction due to alleged slackness of the political representatives belonging to both neighbouring Daska and Pasrur tehils.

Local people had recently lodged their strong protest for inordinate delay in the construction of this main Daska-Pasur Road. The people had also made the token graves of the local elected representatives in the several feet deep ditches on this main road.

Addressing a big public meeting near Sialkot on August 22, 2016, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced early construction of both of the main dilapidated roads namely Daska-Pasrur Road and Sialkot-Pasrur Road in the large public interest.

The Sialkot deputy commissioner said that the Punjab government had also released a special grant of Rs100 million as first tranche for starting the project of reconstruction of Sialkot-Pasrur Road to provide better means of communication to the local people.