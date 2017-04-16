Switzerland will start exchanging bank details with Pakistan and 21 other countries from 2019 under the contract signed by these countries before 2018.

The 22 countries with which Switzerland singed the deal before 2018 include Pakistan, Andorra, Argentina, Barbados, Burundi, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Chile, Greenland, India, Israel, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, Republic of Seychelles, South Africa, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay and two others.

Under the contract, Switzerland will provide bank details of Pakistani citizens from January 2019. The information will include names of Pakistani nationals, their addresses, birth dates, account numbers of Swiss banks, tax numbers in Switzerland, dividends collected over interests and investments, premiums received from different insurance policies, amount present in their accounts, and money which they deposited in Switzerland after declaring their assets.

Some countries have already done the deal with Switzerland for exchange of information, and these countries will be given the required data in first phase of 2018.