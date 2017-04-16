KHANEWAL - The business community, politicians and civil society members on Saturday demanded that the Pakistan Railways approve stopover of Shalimar Express at Khanewal Railways Station.

The demand was made by Ghazi Human Rights Association President Shabbir Hussain, MNA NA M Khan Daha, MPAs Nishat Ahmad, Fazalur Rehman and others. They said that Pakistan Railways had resorted the stopovers of Khanpur and Toba Tek Sigh of 27 up and 28-Down Shalimar Express a few days ago.

Similar position is here in Khanewal, they said and regretted that the train facility was not available for travelling between Khanewal and Faisalabad. In evening, no upside train is available for Shorkot, Toba Tek Singh, Gogra and Faisalabad, they regretted. Similarly, no down side train is available from Khanewal after the departure of Hazara Express at 6:05am till 1:00pm. Keeping in the view of the situation the demand of the residents of Khanewal is justified for the stopover of 27 up & 28 Down Shalimar Express at Khanewal which is a very important railways junction of South Punjab, from where passengers for Khanewal district, Vehari district, Jhang and Multan districts travel.

They also demanded that Railways Minister Saad Rafiq increase the reservation quota in all up and down trains. They also demanded that the minster remodel Khanewal station as he had promised during his last visit to Khanewal junction railways station.

It is worth mentioning that senior citizens, patients, disabled and females are unable to reach the platforms as there is only way of huge bridge having about 100 plus stairs.