Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts established in underground tunnels in Kalaya, Aurakzai Agency have been destroyed during an operation, stated the ISPR.

According to the latest Inter Services Public Relations statement, “Security forces have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, prepared IEDs, explosive, grenades, mortor bombs, different types of weapons and communication equipment from Kalaya, Aurakzai Agency and Parachinar, Kurram Agency. The operations were launched on credible intelligence.”

It further said: “TTP Markaz established in underground tunnels in Kalaya, Aurakzai Agency destroyed during Operation.”

In another operation conducted by FC and intelligence agencies in Parachinar and Khurram Agency, “a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, IEDs, grenade, mines, mortor ammo, explosives different types of weapons and communication equipment were recovered.”

“The recovery of such huge cache indicative of planning for major terrorist attack which has been averted,” stated ISPR.